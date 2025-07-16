Closing Figures: Carters Inc (CRI)’s Negative Finish at 30.76, Down -3.48

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $31.87 in the prior trading day, Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) closed at $30.76, down -3.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

On April 28, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $25.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 12, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1120931328 and an Enterprise Value of 1899692032. As of this moment, Carters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.675 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRI is 1.00, which has changed by -0.49154437 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $71.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1199930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.09M. Insiders hold about 3.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.71% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of 1749772800 were 4487236 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1747267200 on 5303955. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4487236 and a Short% of Float of 16.139999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.2, compared to 2.65 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.100407906The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 62.52% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

