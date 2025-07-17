Closing Figures: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)’s Negative Finish at 2.01, Down -0.50

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $2.02 in the prior trading day, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at $2.01, down -0.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.75 and its Current Ratio is at 27.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 774692224 and an Enterprise Value of -51489668. As of this moment, Cronos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.413 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRON is 1.01, which has changed by -0.14462811 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.52%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1510310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 385.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.05M. Insiders hold about 48.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of 1749772800 were 2891923 with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 1747267200 on 3571483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2891923 and a Short% of Float of 1.4400001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $45.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.73M to a low estimate of $45.73M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $38.16MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.85M. There is a high estimate of $51.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.85M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $204.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.71MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.92M and the low estimate is $211.92M.