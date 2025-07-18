Closing Figures: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)’s Negative Finish at 114.64, Down -2.13

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $117.13 in the prior trading day, Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR) closed at $114.64, down -2.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ITGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On March 28, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when MAXWELL MARTIN C sold 8,720 shares for $120.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,051,279 led to the insider holds 22,170 shares of the business.

Spence Donald J sold 14,739 shares of ITGR for $1,774,340 on Jun 04 ’25. The Director now owns 18,781 shares after completing the transaction at $120.38 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, MAXWELL MARTIN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,720 shares for $120.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITGR now has a Market Capitalization of 4000018944 and an Enterprise Value of 5613566464. As of this moment, Integer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.215 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITGR is 1.03, which has changed by -0.042478144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR has reached a high of $146.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 499.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 370210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.96% stake in the company. Shares short for ITGR as of 1749772800 were 2182292 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1747267200 on 2850065. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2182292 and a Short% of Float of 8.6899996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) is currently in the spotlight, with 8.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $7.24 and $6.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $464.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.22M to a low estimate of $458.5M. As of the current estimate, Integer Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $436.2MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $473.58M. There is a high estimate of $475.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.97B.