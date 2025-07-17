Closing Figures: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)’s Positive Finish at 74.22, Up 0.77

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $73.65 in the prior trading day, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) closed at $74.22, up 0.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IFF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Tigress Financial on June 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On May 08, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $84.

CFRA Downgraded its Buy to Sell on February 20, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when O’Byrne Kevin bought 4,500 shares for $76.05 per share. The transaction valued at 342,240 led to the insider holds 7,696 shares of the business.

Palau Hernandez Margarita bought 850 shares of IFF for $65,807 on May 19 ’25. The Director now owns 2,393 shares after completing the transaction at $77.42 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Yildiz Beril, who serves as the CAO, SVP & Controller of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $77.33 each. As a result, the insider received 185,604 and left with 3,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFF now has a Market Capitalization of 18984734720 and an Enterprise Value of 28147380224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.463 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.966.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IFF is 1.06, which has changed by -0.2393232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $106.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1537610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 255.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.67M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.75% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of 1749772800 were 5735706 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1747267200 on 5777230. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5735706 and a Short% of Float of 2.98.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IFF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.6, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021724371The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.8. The current Payout Ratio is 168.56% for IFF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1750377600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-01-20 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.