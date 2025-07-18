Closing Figures: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)’s Negative Finish at 9.0, Down -1.10

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $9.1 in the prior trading day, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) closed at $9.0, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KREF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

On September 05, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KREF now has a Market Capitalization of 610256768 and an Enterprise Value of 6001313280. As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 61.566.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KREF is 0.96, which has changed by -0.07228917 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 659.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 708770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.18M. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.28% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of 1749772800 were 3084627 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1747267200 on 2394555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3084627 and a Short% of Float of 6.710000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KREF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1098901The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.03.