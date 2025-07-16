Closing Figures: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)’s Negative Finish at 33.37, Down -3.81

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $34.69 in the prior trading day, Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) closed at $33.37, down -3.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 09, 2024, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On September 05, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $35.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Kroll Brian sold 10,075 shares for $33.10 per share. The transaction valued at 333,482 led to the insider holds 48,743 shares of the business.

Kroll Brian bought 10,075 shares of LNC for $333,483 on May 29 ’25. On May 27 ’25, another insider, Woodroffe Sean, who serves as the EVP, Ch Ppl Culture Comms Off of the company, sold 43,622 shares for $32.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,429,929 and left with 154,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 5697393152 and an Enterprise Value of -22168606720. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.195.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNC is 1.42, which has changed by 0.057621956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $39.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.26%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1919710 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.90M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.37% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of 1749772800 were 5281352 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1747267200 on 5585847. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5281352 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.8, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.051888153The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74. The current Payout Ratio is 9.78% for LNC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-10 with an ex-dividend date of 1752105600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.