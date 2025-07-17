Closing Figures: Novartis AG ADR (NVS)’s Negative Finish at 118.37, Down -1.09

After finishing at $119.67 in the prior trading day, Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) closed at $118.37, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. NVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Marshall Fiona bought 15,000 shares for $112.68 per share.

Kowalski Robert William bought 1,212 shares of NVS for $137,297 on Apr 30 ’25. On Aug 12 ’24, another insider, Kowalski Robert William, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,566 shares for $111.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVS now has a Market Capitalization of 234378526720 and an Enterprise Value of 261305319424. As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.831.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVS is 0.62, which has changed by 0.09508729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $124.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1501120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.34% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of 1749772800 were 3872510 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1747267200 on 3345325. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3872510 and a Short% of Float of 0.2.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVS’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.862, compared to 3.87 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03227208The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63. The current Payout Ratio is 55.39% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-12 with an ex-dividend date of 1741737600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-04-09 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

