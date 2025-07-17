Closing Figures: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)’s Negative Finish at 24.98, Down -7.10

After finishing at $26.89 in the prior trading day, PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) closed at $24.98, down -7.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.1026 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On March 11, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Sell rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $17.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Hold to Sell on December 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Control Empresarial de Capital bought 48,500 shares for $17.99 per share. The transaction valued at 872,340 led to the insider holds 30,823,498 shares of the business.

Control Empresarial de Capital bought 15,000 shares of PBF for $216,558 on Apr 15 ’25. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 now owns 30,774,998 shares after completing the transaction at $14.44 per share. On Apr 09 ’25, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 209,626 and bolstered with 30,757,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 2888861952 and an Enterprise Value of 5269176320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.167 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBF is 0.90, which has changed by -0.33358043 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $42.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.03%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2934500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.25M. Insiders hold about 28.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.53% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of 1749772800 were 18085642 with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 1747267200 on 20714650. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18085642 and a Short% of Float of 26.709998000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.05, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03904797The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.16.

