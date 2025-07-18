Closing Figures: POET Technologies Inc (POET)’s Negative Finish at 6.44, Down -3.74

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $6.69 in the prior trading day, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) closed at $6.44, down -3.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.23 million shares were traded. POET stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.6456 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 18, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POET now has a Market Capitalization of 547546816 and an Enterprise Value of 367369024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2723.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1841.661 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.312.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POET is 0.33, which has changed by 0.94255877 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POET has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3299140 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.57M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for POET as of 1749772800 were 3976144 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1747267200 on 3175333. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3976144 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0