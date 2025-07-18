Closing Figures: Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB)’s Negative Finish at 2.32, Down -16.55

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $2.78 in the prior trading day, Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB) closed at $2.32, down -16.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. QTTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QTTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.71 and its Current Ratio is at 4.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $20 previously.

On February 11, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $3.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTTB now has a Market Capitalization of 28298432 and an Enterprise Value of -28509554.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QTTB is -0.05, which has changed by -0.92391306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QTTB has reached a high of $53.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -80.69%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6642530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.44M. Insiders hold about 63.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.05% stake in the company. Shares short for QTTB as of 1749772800 were 384785 with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 1747267200 on 627032. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 384785 and a Short% of Float of 11.21.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.