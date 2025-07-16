Closing Figures: REV Group Inc (REVG)’s Negative Finish at 47.5, Down -1.94

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $48.44 in the prior trading day, REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) closed at $47.5, down -1.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. REVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REVG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On June 11, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $29.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 11, 2024, with a $29.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Skonieczny Jr. Mark A sold 92,601 shares for $43.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,058,702 led to the insider holds 516,446 shares of the business.

Skonieczny Jr. Mark A bought 92,601 shares of REVG for $4,058,576 on Jun 06 ’25. On Jan 13 ’25, another insider, LaDue Joseph, who serves as the VP, Corp. Controller & CAO of the company, sold 4,533 shares for $32.21 each. As a result, the insider received 146,008 and left with 20,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REVG now has a Market Capitalization of 2317876480 and an Enterprise Value of 2447965952. As of this moment, REV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.511.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REVG is 1.20, which has changed by 0.82242286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REVG has reached a high of $50.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 751.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782790 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.11% stake in the company. Shares short for REVG as of 1749772800 were 1976643 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1747267200 on 2899773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1976643 and a Short% of Float of 5.42.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, REVG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.23, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0047481423The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

  • NYSE:REVG, REV Group Inc, REVG, REVG stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.