Closing Figures: REV Group Inc (REVG)’s Negative Finish at 47.5, Down -1.94

After finishing at $48.44 in the prior trading day, REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) closed at $47.5, down -1.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. REVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REVG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On June 11, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $29.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 11, 2024, with a $29.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Skonieczny Jr. Mark A sold 92,601 shares for $43.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,058,702 led to the insider holds 516,446 shares of the business.

Skonieczny Jr. Mark A bought 92,601 shares of REVG for $4,058,576 on Jun 06 ’25. On Jan 13 ’25, another insider, LaDue Joseph, who serves as the VP, Corp. Controller & CAO of the company, sold 4,533 shares for $32.21 each. As a result, the insider received 146,008 and left with 20,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REVG now has a Market Capitalization of 2317876480 and an Enterprise Value of 2447965952. As of this moment, REV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.511.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REVG is 1.20, which has changed by 0.82242286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REVG has reached a high of $50.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 751.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782790 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.11% stake in the company. Shares short for REVG as of 1749772800 were 1976643 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1747267200 on 2899773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1976643 and a Short% of Float of 5.42.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, REVG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.23, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0047481423The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.