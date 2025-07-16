Closing Figures: SentinelOne Inc (S)’s Negative Finish at 17.63, Down -0.90

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $17.79 in the prior trading day, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) closed at $17.63, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.26 million shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of S by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 318.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 29, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when PSquared Philanthropies Inc. bought 148,073 shares for $18.25 per share.

Insight Partners (Cayman) XI, bought 115,849 shares of S for $2,085,282 on Jul 07 ’25. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Insight Partners Fund X (Delaw, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,135 shares for $18.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 5861710336 and an Enterprise Value of 5228489728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.051 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.379.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for S is 0.78, which has changed by -0.18692869 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5139650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 316.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.63M. Insiders hold about 9.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.62% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of 1749772800 were 14517740 with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1747267200 on 15278038. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14517740 and a Short% of Float of 4.95.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SentinelOne Inc (S) is currently being evaluated by a team of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $242.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.46M to a low estimate of $241.46M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc’s year-ago sales were $198.94MFor the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.47M. There is a high estimate of $259.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.5M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $998.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.46MBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.18B.

