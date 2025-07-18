Closing Figures: Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)’s Negative Finish at 2.61, Down -2.97

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) closed at $2.61, down -2.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.79 million shares were traded. SLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.52 and its Current Ratio is at 6.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLI now has a Market Capitalization of 535337088 and an Enterprise Value of 351616544. As of this moment, Standard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLI is 1.54, which has changed by 1.0441177 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLI has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3136570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.72M. Insiders hold about 14.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.46% stake in the company. Shares short for SLI as of 1749772800 were 9714731 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1747267200 on 6929628.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.15.