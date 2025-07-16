Closing Figures: Steelcase, Inc (SCS)’s Negative Finish at 10.12, Down -4.26

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $10.57 in the prior trading day, Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) closed at $10.12, down -4.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when ROBERT KRESTAKOS bought 12,000 shares for $10.63 per share.

Krestakos Robert G sold 12,000 shares of SCS for $127,546 on Jul 11 ’25. The VP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 127,912 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Apr 14 ’25, another insider, Krestakos Robert G, who serves as the VP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $10.13 each. As a result, the insider received 60,757 and left with 139,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCS now has a Market Capitalization of 1160844928 and an Enterprise Value of 1572304512. As of this moment, Steelcase,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.489 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.811.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCS is 1.18, which has changed by -0.23127276 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 815.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 986280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.94M. Insiders hold about 25.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.59% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of 1749772800 were 2573497 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1747267200 on 2306603. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2573497 and a Short% of Float of 3.08.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03784295The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15.