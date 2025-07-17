Closing Figures Unveiled: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Drop -3.40, Closes at 15.32

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) closed the day trading at $15.32 down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $15.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.16 million shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

On March 12, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $20.

On January 22, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $20.50.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 22, 2025, with a $20.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Waterman Michael sold 34,339 shares for $16.05 per share. The transaction valued at 551,141 led to the insider holds 379,957 shares of the business.

MICHAEL G WATERMAN bought 77,196 shares of ACVA for $1,242,856 on Jul 08 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 207,578 shares for $16.73 each. As a result, the insider received 3,472,780 and left with 2,888,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2764172032 and an Enterprise Value of 2639558912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.915 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.337.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACVA is 1.71, which has changed by -0.15476191 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $23.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACVA traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACVA traded about 1534750 shares per day. A total of 170.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.12M. Insiders hold about 4.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of 1749772800 were 12548560 with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 1747267200 on 11860516. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12548560 and a Short% of Float of 7.510000499999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0