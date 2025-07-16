Closing Figures Unveiled: Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR) Drop -5.54, Closes at 2.9

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ: AVR) closed the day trading at $2.9 down -5.54% from the previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. AVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1662 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.65 and its Current Ratio is at 3.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On January 07, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVR now has a Market Capitalization of 108157536 and an Enterprise Value of 89594312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.938 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.109.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVR has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVR traded about 240.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVR traded about 234980 shares per day. A total of 36.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.99M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.61% stake in the company. Shares short for AVR as of 1749772800 were 808745 with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 1747267200 on 977471.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (AVR) is currently in progress, with 3 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.96 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13M. There is a high estimate of $1.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $638k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.28MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92M and the low estimate is $9M.