Closing Figures Unveiled: Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Drop -5.51, Closes at 0.22

Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) closed the day trading at $0.22 down -5.51% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. VTAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2216.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.19 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Jaffray on August 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $9 previously.

On November 02, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 29 ’25 when COLOMBATTO MARTIN J sold 3 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTAK now has a Market Capitalization of 2808439 and an Enterprise Value of 2404186. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.998 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.241.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTAK is -0.64, which has changed by -0.9238095 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTAK has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.13%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTAK traded about 14.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTAK traded about 1446560 shares per day. A total of 12.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.80M. Insiders hold about 6.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.67% stake in the company. Shares short for VTAK as of 1749772800 were 3259022 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1747267200 on 225031. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3259022 and a Short% of Float of 26.36.

Dividends & Splits

