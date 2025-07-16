Closing Figures Unveiled: Conduent Inc (CNDT) Drop -4.12, Closes at 2.56

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed the day trading at $2.56 down -4.12% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNDT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 14, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 100,000 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 281,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Goodburn Giles Andrew bought 13,798 shares of CNDT for $32,011 on May 12 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 331,168 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 414284800 and an Enterprise Value of 1132231552. As of this moment, Conduent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 153.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.355 whereas that against EBITDA is 113.223.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNDT is 1.67, which has changed by -0.32575756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNDT traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNDT traded about 926090 shares per day. A total of 161.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.84M. Insiders hold about 11.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.81% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of 1749772800 were 2845202 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1747267200 on 3142106. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2845202 and a Short% of Float of 1.8099998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0