Closing Figures Unveiled: Conmed Corp (CNMD) Gain 2.34, Closes at 49.94

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) closed the day trading at $49.94 up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $48.8. In other words, the price has increased by $2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On April 28, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $55.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 ’25 when Farkas Charles sold 4,000 shares for $56.94 per share. The transaction valued at 227,768 led to the insider holds 16,346 shares of the business.

Farkas Charles bought 4,000 shares of CNMD for $227,768 on May 05 ’25. On Feb 14 ’25, another insider, Hartman Curt R, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 2,905 shares for $64.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 1545138560 and an Enterprise Value of 2468020224. As of this moment, Conmed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.875 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNMD is 1.18, which has changed by -0.319282 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNMD has reached a high of $78.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNMD traded about 419.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNMD traded about 378710 shares per day. A total of 30.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.07M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CNMD as of 1749772800 were 2381521 with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 1747267200 on 2633972. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2381521 and a Short% of Float of 10.5100006.

Dividends & Splits

CNMD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.8 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016393444The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 18.82% for CNMD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-09-10 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Conmed Corp (CNMD) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.4. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $338.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.33M to a low estimate of $335.1M. As of the current estimate, Conmed Corp’s year-ago sales were $332.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.6M. There is a high estimate of $337.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.42B.