Closing Figures Unveiled: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) Drop -5.37, Closes at 8.29

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) closed the day trading at $8.29 down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.48 million shares were traded. CRGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.8753 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRGY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 277.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Kendall Brandi bought 932 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 10,299 led to the insider holds 23,347 shares of the business.

DUGINSKI MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares of CRGY for $211,400 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 259,607 shares after completing the transaction at $10.57 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, DUGINSKI MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,260 and bolstered with 239,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGY now has a Market Capitalization of 2638259456 and an Enterprise Value of 6972518912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.163 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.809.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRGY is 1.23, which has changed by -0.2935484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRGY traded about 3.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRGY traded about 2376630 shares per day. A total of 194.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.06M. Insiders hold about 24.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of 1749772800 were 15008274 with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 1747267200 on 15096099. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15008274 and a Short% of Float of 7.4499995.

Dividends & Splits

CRGY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054794516