Closing Figures Unveiled: Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) Drop -10.31, Closes at 83.95

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) closed the day trading at $83.95 down -10.31% from the previous closing price of $93.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.08 million shares were traded. MMSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.26 and its Current Ratio is at 4.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On December 11, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $120.

On June 28, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $96.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2024, with a $96 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Parra Raul Jr. sold 15,181 shares for $93.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,423,219 led to the insider holds 24,201 shares of the business.

RAUL PARRA bought 15,181 shares of MMSI for $1,423,219 on Jun 13 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Lampropoulos Fred P., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 400 shares for $95.61 each. As a result, the insider received 38,244 and left with 1,045,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMSI now has a Market Capitalization of 4961402880 and an Enterprise Value of 5946752512. As of this moment, Merit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.283 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMSI is 0.67, which has changed by 0.07339764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMSI has reached a high of $111.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMSI traded about 608.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMSI traded about 502630 shares per day. A total of 59.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.69M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.97% stake in the company. Shares short for MMSI as of 1749772800 were 3272947 with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 1747267200 on 3149688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3272947 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0