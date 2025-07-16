Closing Figures Unveiled: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Drop -6.03, Closes at 30.85

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) closed the day trading at $30.85 down -6.03% from the previous closing price of $32.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. NBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 19, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBR now has a Market Capitalization of 484332672 and an Enterprise Value of 3804143616. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.389.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBR is 1.51, which has changed by -0.6157987 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBR has reached a high of $105.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NBR traded about 479.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NBR traded about 437930 shares per day. A total of 14.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.89M. Insiders hold about 6.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 121.38% stake in the company. Shares short for NBR as of 1749772800 were 2027034 with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1747267200 on 1700976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2027034 and a Short% of Float of 15.509999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99.