Closing Figures Unveiled: Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) Gain 2.65, Closes at 4.64

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) closed the day trading at $4.64 up 2.65% from the previous closing price of $4.52. In other words, the price has increased by $2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. DTIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.62 and its Current Ratio is at 6.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

On April 30, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Kelly John Alexander sold 14,827 shares for $4.26 per share. The transaction valued at 63,163 led to the insider holds 73,485 shares of the business.

Kelly John Alexander bought 14,827 shares of DTIL for $63,208 on Jul 03 ’25. On Jun 25 ’25, another insider, Brown Melinda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,682 shares for $4.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,963 and bolstered with 20,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTIL now has a Market Capitalization of 51449248 and an Enterprise Value of -904417. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.022.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DTIL is 1.51, which has changed by -0.5529865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DTIL has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTIL traded about 248.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTIL traded about 149200 shares per day. A total of 10.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.10M. Insiders hold about 26.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.11% stake in the company. Shares short for DTIL as of 1749772800 were 545676 with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 1747267200 on 646361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 545676 and a Short% of Float of 5.08.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0