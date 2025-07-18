Closing Figures Unveiled: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Gain 1.20, Closes at 0.77

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) closed the day trading at $0.77 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7659.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.16.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRO now has a Market Capitalization of 64688988 and an Enterprise Value of -167278032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.518 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.754.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STRO is 1.66, which has changed by -0.8132678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STRO traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STRO traded about 518600 shares per day. A total of 84.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of 1749772800 were 7562777 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1747267200 on 6857322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7562777 and a Short% of Float of 9.0100005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.04M