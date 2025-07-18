Closing Figures Unveiled: Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Drop -1.82, Closes at 3.23

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB) closed the day trading at $3.23 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.51 million shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 1036154944 and an Enterprise Value of 1666478336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.776 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.703.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGB is 1.36, which has changed by 0.4811715 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.63%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGB traded about 12.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGB traded about 10404360 shares per day. A total of 315.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.59M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.09% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of 1749772800 were 7432624 with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 1747267200 on 7126262.

Dividends & Splits

