Closing Figures Unveiled: The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Gain 0.76, Closes at 3.98

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) closed the day trading at $3.98 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. REAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REAX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 18, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when Gamzu Guy bought 83,334 shares for $4.40 per share.

TAMIR POLEG bought 140,000 shares of REAX for $561,162 on Jun 23 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, TAMIR POLEG, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 124,377 shares for $4.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAX now has a Market Capitalization of 820676032 and an Enterprise Value of 894468992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.631 whereas that against EBITDA is -67.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REAX is 1.63, which has changed by -0.28395063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REAX has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REAX traded about 989.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REAX traded about 746580 shares per day. A total of 205.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 47.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.51% stake in the company. Shares short for REAX as of 1749772800 were 2555060 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1747267200 on 3301037.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0