Closing Figures Unveiled: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Gain 2.08, Closes at 5.41

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) closed the day trading at $5.41 up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $5.3. In other words, the price has increased by $2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.265.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.79 and its Current Ratio is at 6.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 29, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $23 previously.

On September 08, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $14.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on March 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Mark Eisner bought 6,796 shares for $5.47 per share.

SATO VICKI L sold 22,000 shares of VIR for $112,207 on Jul 01 ’25. The Director now owns 1,298,391 shares after completing the transaction at $5.10 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, VICKI LEE SATO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 66,000 shares for $5.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 747867584 and an Enterprise Value of -8847465. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIR is 1.18, which has changed by -0.46236557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIR traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIR traded about 1254190 shares per day. A total of 138.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.11M. Insiders hold about 35.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.71% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of 1749772800 were 11367540 with a Short Ratio of 8.69, compared to 1747267200 on 10942673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11367540 and a Short% of Float of 13.29.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0