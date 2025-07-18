Closing Figures Unveiled: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Drop -1.39, Closes at 12.79

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) closed the day trading at $12.79 down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $12.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On September 13, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1336196864 and an Enterprise Value of 2604970496. As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.456 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XHR is 1.73, which has changed by -0.104054034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XHR traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XHR traded about 1336930 shares per day. A total of 98.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.71M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.63% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of 1749772800 were 3873790 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1747267200 on 2718424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3873790 and a Short% of Float of 7.829999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

XHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0385505The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $273.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.33M to a low estimate of $269.96M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $272.9MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.16M. There is a high estimate of $243.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B.