Closing Figures Unveiled: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Drop -1.39, Closes at 12.79

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) closed the day trading at $12.79 down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $12.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 2.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On September 13, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1336196864 and an Enterprise Value of 2604970496. As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.456 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XHR is 1.73, which has changed by -0.104054034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XHR traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XHR traded about 1336930 shares per day. A total of 98.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.71M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.63% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of 1749772800 were 3873790 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1747267200 on 2718424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3873790 and a Short% of Float of 7.829999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

XHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0385505The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.98.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $273.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.33M to a low estimate of $269.96M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $272.9MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.16M. There is a high estimate of $243.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B.

  • NYSE:XHR, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc., XHR, XHR stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.