Closing Strong: Alkermes plc (ALKS) Ends at 29.36, Up 0.55 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $29.2 in the prior trading day, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) closed at $29.36, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.92 and its Current Ratio is at 3.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On June 17, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $42.

On May 28, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 28, 2025, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Nichols Christian Todd sold 3,333 shares for $31.95 per share. The transaction valued at 106,489 led to the insider holds 89,542 shares of the business.

Nichols Christian Todd sold 3,334 shares of ALKS for $103,654 on Jun 10 ’25. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 86,208 shares after completing the transaction at $31.09 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Nichols Christian Todd, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,334 shares for $31.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4841492992 and an Enterprise Value of 3907910656. As of this moment, Alkermes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALKS is 0.48, which has changed by 0.20691061 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1751070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.17M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of 1749772800 were 10562324 with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 1747267200 on 11266903. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10562324 and a Short% of Float of 9.29.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $342.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $360.02M to a low estimate of $327.19M. As of the current estimate, Alkermes plc’s year-ago sales were $399.13MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.19M. There is a high estimate of $366M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.32B.