Closing Strong: Banc of California Inc (BANC) Ends at 14.44, Up 0.49 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $14.37 in the prior trading day, Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) closed at $14.44, up 0.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.79 million shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.075.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BANC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On February 07, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when LASHLEY RICHARD J sold 37,500 shares for $14.20 per share. The transaction valued at 532,500 led to the insider holds 2,280,280 shares of the business.

LASHLEY RICHARD J sold 37,343 shares of BANC for $523,736 on Jun 09 ’25. The Director now owns 2,317,780 shares after completing the transaction at $14.03 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, LASHLEY RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 157 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,198 and left with 2,355,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANC now has a Market Capitalization of 2272971520 and an Enterprise Value of 3115458048. As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.231.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BANC is 0.69, which has changed by 0.0190866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $18.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2173680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.15M. Insiders hold about 17.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of 1749772800 were 14635325 with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 1747267200 on 15316762. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14635325 and a Short% of Float of 12.149999000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BANC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02783577The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.