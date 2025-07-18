Closing Strong: Federal Signal Corp (FSS) Ends at 107.18, Up 0.67 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $106.47 in the prior trading day, Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS) closed at $107.18, up 0.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. FSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.2428.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On May 12, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when SHERMAN JENNIFER L bought 1,250 shares for $82.32 per share. The transaction valued at 102,900 led to the insider holds 559,183 shares of the business.

REICHELDERFER BRENDA sold 25,685 shares of FSS for $2,388,500 on Aug 30 ’24. The Director now owns 57,417 shares after completing the transaction at $92.99 per share. On Aug 30 ’24, another insider, REICHELDERFER BRENDA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,500 shares for $93.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSS now has a Market Capitalization of 6534636032 and an Enterprise Value of 6736203776. As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.545 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.578.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSS is 1.29, which has changed by 0.08779359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSS has reached a high of $114.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 537.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 631940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.41M. Insiders hold about 2.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FSS as of 1749772800 were 5144260 with a Short Ratio of 8.87, compared to 1747267200 on 5181659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5144260 and a Short% of Float of 11.84.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FSS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.5, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0046961587The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 13.69% for FSS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1994-03-02 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

