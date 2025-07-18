Closing Strong: Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Ends at 0.42, Down -11.30 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) closed at $0.42, down -11.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.77 million shares were traded. CASK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6972 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3995.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CASK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 ’25 when Varga Andrew M. bought 47,500 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 58,425 led to the insider holds 52,500 shares of the business.

Marker Beth A bought 8,500 shares of CASK for $9,933 on Feb 13 ’25. The SVP of Retail Operations now owns 8,505 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Stiefel Justin B, who serves as the CEO & Treasurer of the company, bought 2,916 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,499 and bolstered with 43,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASK now has a Market Capitalization of 5025016 and an Enterprise Value of 20201778. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.668 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.455.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASK has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 546.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 360550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 22.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CASK as of 1749772800 were 343976 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1747267200 on 249288. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 343976 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • CASK, CASK stock, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc, NASDAQ:CASK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.