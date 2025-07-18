Closing Strong: Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Ends at 0.42, Down -11.30 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) closed at $0.42, down -11.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.77 million shares were traded. CASK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6972 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3995.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CASK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 ’25 when Varga Andrew M. bought 47,500 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 58,425 led to the insider holds 52,500 shares of the business.

Marker Beth A bought 8,500 shares of CASK for $9,933 on Feb 13 ’25. The SVP of Retail Operations now owns 8,505 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Stiefel Justin B, who serves as the CEO & Treasurer of the company, bought 2,916 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,499 and bolstered with 43,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASK now has a Market Capitalization of 5025016 and an Enterprise Value of 20201778. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.668 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.455.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASK has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 546.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 360550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 22.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CASK as of 1749772800 were 343976 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1747267200 on 249288. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 343976 and a Short% of Float of 3.44.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0