Closing Strong: Impinj Inc (PI) Ends at 111.65, Down -0.93 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $112.7 in the prior trading day, Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) closed at $111.65, down -0.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.7875.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.46 and its Current Ratio is at 10.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 18, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On July 11, 2024, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $180.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 20, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $156.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when DOSSETT JEFFREY bought 11,301 shares for $91.03 per share.

DOSSETT JEFFREY bought 4,857 shares of PI for $437,186 on Mar 27 ’25. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, DOSSETT JEFFREY, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 1,995 shares for $92.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PI now has a Market Capitalization of 3235963136 and an Enterprise Value of 3363103744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.251 whereas that against EBITDA is 358.769.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PI is 1.72, which has changed by -0.3732273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $239.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 554.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.08M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.43% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of 1749772800 were 3480931 with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 1747267200 on 3633211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3480931 and a Short% of Float of 24.09.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Impinj Inc (PI) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.0 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.31 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $93.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94M to a low estimate of $93.5M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc’s year-ago sales were $102.5MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.2M. There is a high estimate of $91.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.09MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.4M and the low estimate is $410M.