Closing Strong: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Ends at 157.68, Down -1.53 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $160.13 in the prior trading day, IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) closed at $157.68, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. IQV stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IQV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.22.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’24 when DANHAKL JOHN G bought 1,275 shares for $200.58 per share. The transaction valued at 255,740 led to the insider holds 1,275 shares of the business.

Sherbet Eric sold 1,300 shares of IQV for $320,229 on Aug 27 ’24. The insider now owns 19,536 shares after completing the transaction at $246.33 per share. On Aug 27 ’24, another insider, Sherbet Eric, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $246.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQV now has a Market Capitalization of 27278639104 and an Enterprise Value of 39933071360. As of this moment, IQVIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.577 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IQV is 1.29, which has changed by -0.3126583 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has reached a high of $252.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.85%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1527060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.50M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.61% stake in the company. Shares short for IQV as of 1749772800 were 9332136 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1747267200 on 5566619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9332136 and a Short% of Float of 6.260000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) is currently drawing attention from 17.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.02 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.83. EPS for the following year is $12.96, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $13.44 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $3.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4B to a low estimate of $3.94B. As of the current estimate, IQVIA Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.81BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07B. There is a high estimate of $4.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.4BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.33B and the low estimate is $16.04B.