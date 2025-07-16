Closing Strong: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) Ends at 84.85, Down -3.67 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $88.08 in the prior trading day, Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) closed at $84.85, down -3.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JXN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $95 from $74 previously.

On September 05, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 ’25 when Smith Craig Donald sold 20,607 shares for $69.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,432,550 led to the insider holds 116,423 shares of the business.

Raub Christopher sold 2,000 shares of JXN for $163,320 on Mar 10 ’25. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer now owns 26,545 shares after completing the transaction at $81.66 per share. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Smith Craig Donald, who serves as the President and CEO PPM America of the company, sold 7,974 shares for $80.75 each. As a result, the insider received 643,900 and left with 136,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 6061556224 and an Enterprise Value of 8573026304. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.155.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JXN is 1.47, which has changed by 0.06056595 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $115.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 654.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.76M. Insiders hold about 2.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.87% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of 1749772800 were 3664841 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1747267200 on 2804886. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3664841 and a Short% of Float of 6.1100002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JXN’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.9, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032924615