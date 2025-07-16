Closing Strong: John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) Ends at 40.8, Down -3.82 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $42.42 in the prior trading day, John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: WLY) closed at $40.8, down -3.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. WLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.772 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Flynn Jay sold 5,300 shares for $43.30 per share. The transaction valued at 229,506 led to the insider holds 15,427 shares of the business.

Monaco Kevin sold 3,000 shares of WLY for $135,290 on Jun 30 ’25. The SVP, Treasurer & Tax now owns 10,918 shares after completing the transaction at $45.10 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Caridi Christopher, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,665 shares for $44.14 each. As a result, the insider received 250,059 and left with 7,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLY now has a Market Capitalization of 2178874880 and an Enterprise Value of 3199627008. As of this moment, John’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.907 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.547.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WLY is 0.98, which has changed by -0.12210268 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WLY has reached a high of $53.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 500.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 557322 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.59M. Insiders hold about 22.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WLY as of 1749772800 were 2527637 with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 1747267200 on 2444602. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2527637 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.41, compared to 1.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03323904The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 91.86% for WLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-08 with an ex-dividend date of 1751932800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

