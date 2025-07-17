Closing Strong: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (MLM) Ends at 546.36, Down -0.38 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $548.42 in the prior trading day, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) closed at $546.36, down -0.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. MLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $547.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $532.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MLM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 326.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $515.

On May 16, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $634.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $491.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when McCunniff Donald A. sold 1,332 shares for $475.00 per share. The transaction valued at 632,700 led to the insider holds 3,523 shares of the business.

Petro Michael J bought 550 shares of MLM for $249,904 on Mar 04 ’25. The SVP – Strategy and Development now owns 8,985 shares after completing the transaction at $454.37 per share. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, McCunniff Donald A., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,332 shares for $490.29 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLM now has a Market Capitalization of 32937529344 and an Enterprise Value of 38803279872. As of this moment, Martin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.846 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLM is 0.89, which has changed by -0.021888971 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLM has reached a high of $633.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $441.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.83%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 412.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 339560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.84% stake in the company. Shares short for MLM as of 1749772800 were 2220490 with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 1747267200 on 2082292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2220490 and a Short% of Float of 4.21.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MLM’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.11, compared to 3.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005670836The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.