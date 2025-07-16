Closing Strong: Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) Ends at 20.65, Down -2.13 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $21.1 in the prior trading day, Oceaneering International, Inc (NYSE: OII) closed at $20.65, down -2.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.315 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On January 10, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 18, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when Beachy Karen H sold 5,300 shares for $18.94 per share. The transaction valued at 100,382 led to the insider holds 32,616 shares of the business.

Beachy Karen H bought 5,300 shares of OII for $100,383 on May 22 ’25. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, GRANATO LEONARDO P, who serves as the SVP, IMDS of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.12 each. As a result, the insider received 56,240 and left with 19,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 2077286656 and an Enterprise Value of 2534304512. As of this moment, Oceaneering’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.926 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.602.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OII is 1.56, which has changed by -0.2088489 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $30.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 796.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 746470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.61M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.05% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of 1749772800 were 4001614 with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 1747267200 on 3878389. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4001614 and a Short% of Float of 5.6599997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OII, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-08-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1503446400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-06-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Oceaneering International, Inc (OII) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $676.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $676.81M to a low estimate of $676.81M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $668.81MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.37M. There is a high estimate of $691.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.66BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.84B.