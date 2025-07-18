Closing Strong: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Ends at 6.37, Down -4.50 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $6.67 in the prior trading day, Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) closed at $6.37, down -4.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.55 million shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.68 and its Current Ratio is at 8.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

On April 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $3.25.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on March 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Behler Albert P. bought 10,000 shares for $4.15 per share. The transaction valued at 41,470 led to the insider holds 751,812 shares of the business.

Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares of PGRE for $203,900 on Mar 14 ’25. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 741,812 shares after completing the transaction at $4.08 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,950 and bolstered with 691,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1516123648 and an Enterprise Value of 5600774144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.869 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.021.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGRE is 1.37, which has changed by 0.27509296 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3319060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 219.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.17M. Insiders hold about 15.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.61% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of 1749772800 were 8407437 with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1747267200 on 16412236. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8407437 and a Short% of Float of 6.550000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0052473764The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82.

