Closing Strong: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ends at 10.35, Down -1.71 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $10.53 in the prior trading day, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed at $10.35, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.325.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On February 27, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’24 when BORTZ JON E bought 13,000 shares for $12.68 per share. The transaction valued at 164,840 led to the insider holds 1,395,284 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 7,000 shares of PEB for $84,390 on Nov 15 ’24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,382,284 shares after completing the transaction at $12.06 per share. On Nov 14 ’24, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 26,000 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 324,480 and bolstered with 1,375,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1228389760 and an Enterprise Value of 3670521856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.515 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.937.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEB is 1.86, which has changed by -0.21565837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2118450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.85M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 119.92% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of 1749772800 were 10672895 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1747267200 on 10756734. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10672895 and a Short% of Float of 14.510000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0037986704The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.