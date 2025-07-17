Closing Strong: Precigen Inc (PGEN) Ends at 1.84, Down -0.54 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at $1.84, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.43 million shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.53 and its Current Ratio is at 3.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On November 18, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 ’24 when Perez Jeffrey Thomas bought 58,823 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 743,097 shares of the business.

KIRK RANDAL J bought 23,529,411 shares of PGEN for $19,999,999 on Aug 09 ’24. The Director now owns 64,547,214 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 546082560 and an Enterprise Value of 373848672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 129.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PGEN is 1.85, which has changed by 0.037234068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2578380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 295.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.25M. Insiders hold about 50.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of 1749772800 were 27281305 with a Short Ratio of 15.99, compared to 1747267200 on 28738310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27281305 and a Short% of Float of 16.04.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0