Closing Strong: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Ends at 339.86, Up 0.24 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $339.05 in the prior trading day, Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) closed at $339.86, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. SHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $340.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $335.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 426.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

On March 10, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $423 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Rea Todd D sold 4,223 shares for $359.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,516,733 led to the insider holds 9,329 shares of the business.

Rea Todd D bought 4,223 shares of SHW for $1,516,745 on Jun 06 ’25. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, Davie Colin M., who serves as the Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain of the company, sold 2,799 shares for $360.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,008,491 and left with 5,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHW now has a Market Capitalization of 85169250304 and an Enterprise Value of 99062185984. As of this moment, Sherwin-Williams’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHW is 1.16, which has changed by 0.05545342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHW has reached a high of $400.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $308.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.80%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1545330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 250.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.86M. Insiders hold about 7.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.34% stake in the company. Shares short for SHW as of 1749772800 were 4251077 with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1747267200 on 5555202. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4251077 and a Short% of Float of 1.7000000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.935, compared to 3.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008656541The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 27.10% for SHW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-16 with an ex-dividend date of 1747353600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-04-01 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.