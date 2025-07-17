Closing Strong: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Ends at 20.63, Down -0.58 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $20.75 in the prior trading day, Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) closed at $20.63, down -0.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. VECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VECO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.92 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On July 15, 2024, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $50.

On September 13, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2023, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Devasahayam Adrian sold 11,010 shares for $20.50 per share. The transaction valued at 225,705 led to the insider holds 89,254 shares of the business.

Devasahayam Adrian bought 11,010 shares of VECO for $225,705 on Jun 05 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, KIERNAN JOHN P, who serves as the SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $20.64 each. As a result, the insider received 51,600 and left with 82,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1202568064 and an Enterprise Value of 1118666496. As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.575 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.459.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VECO is 1.12, which has changed by -0.5616205 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $47.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 671.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 494220 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.39M. Insiders hold about 2.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VECO as of 1749772800 were 4226622 with a Short Ratio of 7.05, compared to 1747267200 on 4530432. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4226622 and a Short% of Float of 10.34.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

