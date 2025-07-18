Coty Inc (COTY)’s Day in Review: Closing at 4.94, Down by -0.40

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $4.96 in the prior trading day, Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) closed at $4.94, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.92 million shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.895.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COTY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COTY now has a Market Capitalization of 4309112320 and an Enterprise Value of 8326048256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.397.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COTY is 1.99, which has changed by -0.50345504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $10.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8905810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 872.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.57M. Insiders hold about 57.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.14% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of 1749772800 were 21963668 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1747267200 on 19022871. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21963668 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0 The stock's 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.28.