Coty Inc (COTY)’s Day in Review: Closing at 4.94, Down by -0.40

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $4.96 in the prior trading day, Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) closed at $4.94, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.92 million shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.895.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COTY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COTY now has a Market Capitalization of 4309112320 and an Enterprise Value of 8326048256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.397.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COTY is 1.99, which has changed by -0.50345504 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $10.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8905810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 872.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.57M. Insiders hold about 57.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.14% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of 1749772800 were 21963668 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1747267200 on 19022871. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21963668 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.28.

  • COTY, Coty Inc., COTY stock, NYSE:COTY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.