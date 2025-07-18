Daily Market Movement: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Sees a 0.05 Increase, Closing at 0.6

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) was $0.6 for the day, up 0.05% from the previous closing price of $0.6. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5783.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AQMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Zhang Peifang bought 32,855 shares for $0.79 per share.

Zhang Peifang bought 9,750 shares of AQMS for $7,800 on Jun 02 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQMS now has a Market Capitalization of 5941806 and an Enterprise Value of 6657730.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQMS is 0.30, which has changed by -0.9291667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.53%.

Shares Statistics:

AQMS traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 12334870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.01M. Insiders hold about 29.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of 1749772800 were 640236 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1747267200 on 449464. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 640236 and a Short% of Float of 7.739999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0