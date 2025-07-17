Daily Market Movement: Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) Sees a 6.64 Increase, Closing at 2.73

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Basel Medical Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BMGL) was $2.73 for the day, up 6.64% from the previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has increased by $6.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. BMGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.625.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMGL now has a Market Capitalization of 51285236 and an Enterprise Value of 23461000. As of this moment, Basel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.341 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.603.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMGL has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.25%.

Shares Statistics:

BMGL traded an average of 7.79M shares per day over the past three months and 12827570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.82M. Shares short for BMGL as of 1749772800 were 436784 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 289478. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 436784 and a Short% of Float of 5.09.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0