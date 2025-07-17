Daily Market Movement: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Sees a 4.57 Increase, Closing at 55.14

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) was $55.14 for the day, up 4.57% from the previous closing price of $52.73. In other words, the price has increased by $4.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.31 million shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.64 and its Current Ratio is at 15.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $99 from $60 previously.

On February 12, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On February 03, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2025, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Patel Naimish sold 3,932 shares for $35.94 per share. The transaction valued at 141,316 led to the insider holds 6,068 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 10,031 shares of CRSP for $413,578 on Mar 21 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 195,085 shares after completing the transaction at $41.23 per share. On Mar 21 ’25, another insider, Bruno Julianne, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,714 shares for $41.23 each. As a result, the insider received 70,668 and left with 10,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4762094080 and an Enterprise Value of 2564802560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 68.077 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.634.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRSP is 1.79, which has changed by -0.10087651 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $63.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.70%.

Shares Statistics:

CRSP traded an average of 2.65M shares per day over the past three months and 3519080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.79M. Insiders hold about 4.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of 1749772800 were 21409921 with a Short Ratio of 9.63, compared to 1747267200 on 21065431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21409921 and a Short% of Float of 28.190001999999996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0