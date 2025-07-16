Daily Market Movement: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) Sees a -3.21 Decrease, Closing at 16.56

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) was $16.56 for the day, down -3.21% from the previous closing price of $17.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. FWRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

On October 17, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On August 27, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. sold 4,500,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 66,150,000 led to the insider holds 14,689,784 shares of the business.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. bought 4,500,000 shares of FWRG for $66,150,000 on Jun 03 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Jemley Charles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,500 and bolstered with 23,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1010047360 and an Enterprise Value of 1797206144. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWRG is 0.91, which has changed by 0.049693227 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has reached a high of $22.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.07%.

Shares Statistics:

FWRG traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 755490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.27M. Insiders hold about 27.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.85% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRG as of 1749772800 were 5461663 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1747267200 on 5449641. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5461663 and a Short% of Float of 13.600000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) is currently being evaluated by a team of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.57M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $258.56MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.85M. There is a high estimate of $317.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.35B.