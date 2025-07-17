Daily Market Movement: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) Sees a -2.08 Decrease, Closing at 11.3

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) was $11.3 for the day, down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $11.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. GAMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GAMB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 05, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 08, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 13, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 09 ’25 when Blandford Mark bought 500,000 shares for $11.86 per share.

Burvall Karl Fredrik Henning bought 38,879 shares of GAMB for $550,526 on Feb 26 ’25. On Dec 19 ’24, another insider, Sundberg Par Gustaf, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $15.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAMB now has a Market Capitalization of 402316160 and an Enterprise Value of 494815488. As of this moment, Gambling.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAMB is 0.93, which has changed by 0.27480912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAMB has reached a high of $17.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.35%.

Shares Statistics:

GAMB traded an average of 389.71K shares per day over the past three months and 267990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.77M. Insiders hold about 47.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GAMB as of 1749772800 were 1187252 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1747267200 on 1129859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1187252 and a Short% of Float of 4.16.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0