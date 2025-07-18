Daily Market Movement: iOThree Ltd (IOTR) Sees a -4.75 Decrease, Closing at 0.5

The closing price of iOThree Ltd (NASDAQ: IOTR) was $0.5 for the day, down -4.75% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. IOTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4559.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when All Wealthy International Limi bought 2,037,500 shares for $0.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOTR now has a Market Capitalization of 12709575 and an Enterprise Value of 9966545. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.041 whereas that against EBITDA is -1376.214.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOTR has reached a high of $5.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.79%.

Shares Statistics:

IOTR traded an average of 827.57K shares per day over the past three months and 398460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.44M. Shares short for IOTR as of 1749772800 were 117139 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 9320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 117139 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

